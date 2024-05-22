Launches
Products
News
Community
Advertise
How to post?
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Browsebuddy
Browsebuddy

Browsebuddy

An AI co-pilot for e-commerce

Free Options
Meet Browsebuddy - An AI-powered sales assistant and customer support agent combined into one easy-to-use chatbot integrated into your store. We transform the customer journey into a seamless, enjoyable adventure from browsing to checkout.
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
E-Commerce
Tech
 by
Browsebuddy
About this launch
Browsebuddy
BrowsebuddyAn AI co-pilot for e-commerce
0
reviews
34
followers
Browsebuddy by
Browsebuddy
was hunted by
Mark Hinschberger
in Artificial Intelligence, E-Commerce, Tech. Made by
Mark Hinschberger
,
Jack Whelan
and
Nikita Bokarev
. Featured on May 23rd, 2024.
Browsebuddy
is not rated yet. This is Browsebuddy's first launch.
Upvotes
37
Vote chart
Comments
7
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-