Browsebuddy
Browsebuddy
An AI co-pilot for e-commerce
Meet Browsebuddy - An AI-powered sales assistant and customer support agent combined into one easy-to-use chatbot integrated into your store. We transform the customer journey into a seamless, enjoyable adventure from browsing to checkout.
Artificial Intelligence
E-Commerce
Tech
Browsebuddy
Browsebuddy by
Browsebuddy
Mark Hinschberger
Mark Hinschberger
Jack Whelan
Nikita Bokarev
. Featured on May 23rd, 2024.
Browsebuddy
is not rated yet. This is Browsebuddy's first launch.
Upvotes
37
Comments
7
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
