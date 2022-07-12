Products
Browse.live
Browse.live
Browser extension that anonymizes searches & hides all ads
Browse.live eliminates your search ads (and fades the rest), keeps you anonymous when you search, and protects you from deceptive sites. Rest assured we will never collect or sell your personal data!
Launched in
Browser Extensions
,
Chrome Extensions
,
Anonymous
+1 by
About this launch
Browser Extension that Anonymizes Searches & Hides all Ads
Browse.live by
was hunted by
Shelby + Yuliya
in
. Made by
Shelby + Yuliya
. Featured on July 14th, 2022.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Daily rank
#25
Weekly rank
#108
