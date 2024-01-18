Products
Broadcast
Copilot for busy managers
Broadcast is a manager’s copilot. It captures notes, tracks decisions, and automates actions, enabling managers to lead without busy work. Sign up for free!
Launched in
Productivity
Meetings
Artificial Intelligence
by
Broadcast
About this launch
Broadcast
Copilot for Managers
Broadcast by
Broadcast
was hunted by
Varadh Jain
in
Productivity
,
Meetings
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Varadh Jain
,
Connor Jacobsen
and
Mike Kaczmarek
. Featured on January 18th, 2024.
Broadcast
is not rated yet. It first launched on January 24th, 2023.
Upvotes
22
Comments
8
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
