Brizy Cloud
Create highly converting landing pages in a breeze
Dimitrie Baitanciuc
Hello Product Hunt, and a huge thanks to @kevin for hunting out product, you rock! Brizy Cloud is a landing page builder aimed to help marketers or growth hackers to create marketing landing pages, connect with potential customers and collect leads. Some highlights: - drag & drop building experience, no coding or designer skills required - pre-made blocks and layouts out of the box - a free forever plan with unlimited landing pages - unlimited hosting & traffic - a great pricing structure - a free server sync publishing option that lets you sync your Brizy Cloud projects on your server in real time We’d love to get some feedback and we are happy to answer any questions. p.s. if you are interested to get the PRO version, here is 15% discount code: PRODUCTHUNT (expires in 24 hours)
