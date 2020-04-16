Deals
Brilliant
See math and science in a new way
Brilliant helps you see concepts visually and interact with them, and poses questions that get you to think. Our courses show you that math, science, and computer science are – at their core – a way of thinking.
1 Review
5.0/5
Daniel Gächter
Brilliant.org is actually really helpful through the visual illustration of the problems.
Jett chen
Nice website. Have been using that for a year now
