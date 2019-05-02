Artificial intelligence to predict drawbridge openings and live up/down status for Downtown Miami.
Stuck in traffic while drawbridge is up? This forecast may be answer for 3 Miami bridgesA new website, Bridge Forecast, gives commuters real-time estimates of when the bridges along the Miami River will go up. It'll give drivers a heads up so they may be able to detour and avoid added traffic.
Hunter
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Chef.
This is pretty interesting! Any plans to expand it to other . cities?
