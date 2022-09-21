Products
Bridge.audio
Ranked #2 for today
Bridge.audio
Google Drive x Soundcloud x DocSend, for Music
Bridge is for anyone working with music and audio. We provide smart workspaces to manage, share and connect better.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Music
,
SaaS
+1 by
Bridge audio
Maven
About this launch
Bridge audio
Workflows for Sounds
Bridge.audio by
Bridge audio
was hunted by
François-Marie Tournadour
in
Productivity
,
Music
,
SaaS
. Made by
François-Marie Tournadour
,
Louis Tarrisse
,
Clément Souchier
,
Johan Bleuzen
,
Piotr Borowski
,
Gerard Klein
,
Jean Kobe
,
Laure Prétet
,
Thierry Pelouse
and
Paulehair
. Featured on September 27th, 2022.
Bridge audio
is rated
5/5 ★
by 2 users. This is Bridge audio's first launch.
