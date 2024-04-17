Launches
Bricksoft.ai
Bricksoft.ai
AI chatbot for paid bookings & appointments.
Use an AI chatbot to sell your services online. Add your services, set your pricing, set duration, embed the chatbot on your website and voila!
Launched in
Calendar
Artificial Intelligence
Bots
by
Bricksoft.ai
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Stripe
41,843 upvotes
I render Stripe's payment element inside the chatbox.
Calendly
3,603 upvotes
Inspired by their UI and integrated a calendar inside the chatbox.
OpenAI
867 upvotes
I use their API and my product wouldn’t work without it.
About this launch
Bricksoft.ai
AI chatbot for paid booking & appointments.
Bricksoft.ai by
Bricksoft.ai
was hunted by
Ray D.J.
in
Calendar
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Bots
. Made by
Ray D.J.
and
Soumili Chatterjee
. Featured on April 18th, 2024.
Bricksoft.ai
is not rated yet. This is Bricksoft.ai's first launch.
