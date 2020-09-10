  1. Home
Brick Economy

Track and manage the value of your lego collection

Brick Economy allows you to look up the value of any lego set, see it's historical pricing information and also gives you projections into the growth in it's value.
Hussein Yahfoufi
Hunter
Co-founder at Money Minx
I wanted to teach my kids about investing and thought about buying a few collectable lego sets and hold them for a few years than sell them. While researching which sets to buy, I came across Brick Economy which made the Lego "picking" much simpler. We now have 5 sets we are invested in and plan on showing my kids the value chart in Brick Economy quarterly to hopefully show them growth in our investment.
