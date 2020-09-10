discussion
Hussein Yahfoufi
HunterCo-founder at Money Minx
I wanted to teach my kids about investing and thought about buying a few collectable lego sets and hold them for a few years than sell them. While researching which sets to buy, I came across Brick Economy which made the Lego "picking" much simpler. We now have 5 sets we are invested in and plan on showing my kids the value chart in Brick Economy quarterly to hopefully show them growth in our investment.
