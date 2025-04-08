This is a launch from Brick 1100 See 1 previous launch

Brick 1100 Transform your smartphone into a classic brick phone Visit Upvote 70

Do you miss your old Nokia cellphone? Miss the pixelated screen, the retro sounds, the simple yet addictive features? Brick 1100 is for you, a fun throwback that fits right in your pocket.

Meet the team Show more Show more

Built with Show more Show more