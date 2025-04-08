Launches
Brick 1100
This is a launch from Brick 1100
See 1 previous launch
Brick 1100
Transform your smartphone into a classic brick phone
Do you miss your old Nokia cellphone? Miss the pixelated screen, the retro sounds, the simple yet addictive features? Brick 1100 is for you, a fun throwback that fits right in your pocket.
Android
iOS
Retro Games
Brick 1100 by
Brick 1100
was hunted by
Khang Nguyen Duy
in
Android
,
iOS
,
Retro Games
. Made by
Khang Nguyen Duy
. Featured on April 14th, 2025.
Brick 1100
is not rated yet. It first launched on May 23rd, 2024.