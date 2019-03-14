Brew is a premium podcast app that lets you support the creators that you listen to!
We’re available on the App Store (search for “Brew Podcasts”). There’s a 30-day free trial for you to checkout the app (cancel anytime).
Jijo SunnyMakerPro@jijosunny · founder, Brew.com and BuyMeACoffee.com
Thanks for hunting, @katmanalac! Hey everyone! Yeah we’re getting people to pay for podcasts 🙈 Because when creators get paid, they produce more awesome stuff 🤷♂️ Brew is $5/month and your money goes to the creators that you listen to 🎙 And there’s a 30 DAY FREE TRIAL SO THERE’S NO EXCUSE FOR YOU NOT TO CHECK IT OUT — https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/... You get access to exclusive content + all the free podcasts that’s available publicly… all in a beautiful interface that’s built for podcast listeners 😻 We launched yesterday when 3 rockstar creators launched their Brew Original to their fans (fancy name for exclusive shows on Brew). Ok even if you’re not a podcast addict, it’s worth checking out just for the manually curated lists of podcasts. With TRAILERS and some other cool features :) Thanks, and tell us what you think!
