Home
Product
Brev
Brev
Agents that continuously track your OKRs
A new kind of OKR platform — where agents help automate the busywork, hold teams accountable, and coach teams to success - so your team can focus on actual impact.
Productivity
SaaS
Artificial Intelligence
Brev
Agents that continuously track your OKRs
Brev by
Brev
Chris Messina
Productivity
SaaS
Artificial Intelligence
Chris Pitchford
Benn Graham
Vic Hu
. Featured on May 7th, 2025.
Brev
is not rated yet. This is Brev's first launch.