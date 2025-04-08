Subscribe
Agents that continuously track your OKRs
A new kind of OKR platform — where agents help automate the busywork, hold teams accountable, and coach teams to success - so your team can focus on actual impact.
Launch tags:
ProductivitySaaSArtificial Intelligence

Brev by
Brev
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in Productivity, SaaS, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Chris Pitchford
,
Benn Graham
and
Vic Hu
. Featured on May 7th, 2025.
