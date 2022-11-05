Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
New here?
Learn more about navigating Product Hunt.
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
This is the latest launch from Breeze
See Breeze’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Breeze
Breeze
Project management tool that your whole team will love using
Visit
Upvote 1
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Breeze is a simple to use project management tool that helps teams plan, track, and organize their work. Breeze is designed to be so simple that anybody can use it. Not overloaded with features that you don't need or want.
Launched in
Android
,
Productivity
,
Task Management
+1 by
Breeze
monday.com
Ad
Create workflows that suit the way you work and save time.
About this launch
Breeze
Project management tool that your whole team will actually love using
0
reviews
1
follower
Follow for updates
Breeze by
Breeze
was hunted by
Rene Vahtel
in
Android
,
Productivity
,
Task Management
. Made by
Rene Vahtel
. Featured on November 5th, 2022.
Breeze
is not rated yet. It first launched on February 24th, 2015.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Day rank
#21
Week rank
#226
Report