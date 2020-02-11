Home
Ship
Makers
Deals
Radio
All Jobs
Remote Jobs
Post a Job
Ask
Events
Upcoming
Collections
Topics
Newsletter
Time Travel
Advertising
Post a Job
Promoted Products
Apps
About
Branding
FAQ
Pro tips
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Blog
Log In
Home
→
Breathe Meditations for Mac
Breathe Meditations for Mac
Immerse yourself in nature. Increase pleasant feelings.
Productivity
Meditation
+ 1
get it
UPVOTE
4
Breathe helps to put stress and demands in a container, dealing with them slowly and focusing on the important decisions, both at work and at home.
This app will help you set the right mood. Being in nature reduces stress and increases pleasant feelings
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
an hour ago
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
Juan Pablo González Hermosillo
Maker
Try it! It's free :)
Upvote
Share
11h
Send