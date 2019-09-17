Breaker for Android

Log InSign up
Social podcasts are now available on Android

The popular social podcast app, Breaker, is now available for Android!
Discover hot new episodes, find and follow friends, like and comment on your favorite episodes, and listen up to 3x speed. Welcome Android friends, to the best podcast app!
Leah Culver
Leah Culver
We're happy to announce that our social podcast app, Breaker, is now available for Android! We're excited to hear what you think.
Heidi Helen Pilypas
Heidi Helen Pilypas
Congratulations!
Chase Stubblefield
Chase Stubblefield
Breaker is a best podcast app. I’ve listened to somewhere around 500 on it by now. PERKS: - listen and *like* history - powerful playback speed options - likes and comments (with timestamp) - see what your peers/friends/*mentors* are listening to (this got me an instant download at first) - better organization and management of your library - using playlists, listen to what’s best next, not what Apple puts right in front of you. CONS: Still early stages and this manifests itself in many ways, but has never been unbearable/a deal-breaker (always still good enough to outperform the rest)
Ileane Smith
Ileane Smith
That's very cool. I recommend that you reach out to the folks at Blubrry to be sure they include your app on their "Subscribe on Android" website. That's where I send my Android listeners. Congrats Leah!
