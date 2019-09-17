Breaker for Android
Social podcasts are now available on Android
Leah Culver
Maker
We're happy to announce that our social podcast app, Breaker, is now available for Android! We're excited to hear what you think.
Breaker is a best podcast app. I’ve listened to somewhere around 500 on it by now. PERKS: - listen and *like* history - powerful playback speed options - likes and comments (with timestamp) - see what your peers/friends/*mentors* are listening to (this got me an instant download at first) - better organization and management of your library - using playlists, listen to what’s best next, not what Apple puts right in front of you. CONS: Still early stages and this manifests itself in many ways, but has never been unbearable/a deal-breaker (always still good enough to outperform the rest)
That's very cool. I recommend that you reach out to the folks at Blubrry to be sure they include your app on their "Subscribe on Android" website. That's where I send my Android listeners. Congrats Leah!
