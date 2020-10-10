Deals
Jobs
Discussions
Ship
Mentors
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
Breakaway
Breakaway
An incredibly compact, home exercise bike
Health and Fitness
Crowdfunding
+ 1
A home exercise bike that folds down to the size of a carry-on bag for easy storage.
An ultra compact, no-frills design gives you that same pro workout at home that you’re used to getting at the gym.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
an hour ago
Breakaway exercise bike folds down small when not needed
Exercise bikes may offer a great form of exercise, but the things can get in the way. The Breakaway Bike is designed with that in mind, as it folds down into a package that's about the size of a carry-on bag.
discussion
follow discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
💬
Be the first to comment
Send