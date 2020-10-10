  1. Home
  2.  → Breakaway

Breakaway

An incredibly compact, home exercise bike

A home exercise bike that folds down to the size of a carry-on bag for easy storage.
An ultra compact, no-frills design gives you that same pro workout at home that you’re used to getting at the gym.
Breakaway exercise bike folds down small when not neededExercise bikes may offer a great form of exercise, but the things can get in the way. The Breakaway Bike is designed with that in mind, as it folds down into a package that's about the size of a carry-on bag.
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
💬
Be the first to comment