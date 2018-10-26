BREAK - Mac menu bar app that lets you take a break without that co-worker giving you that "does this guy even work?" look.
I made this app for a designer friend of mine that worked with a ton of judgemental jerks that don't know the benefit of taking a break from your screen every now and then.
Hope you like it.
Quick and easy! Gives me a few minutes to gather myself when stressed.
None
I love it :)
Ray HernandezMaker@raydawg88 · Creative Director - Product Maker - Dad
I made this super dumb simple app for a good friend of mine. She was so worried about getting judged by her coworkers that she couldn't even take a break during work hours. This really bothered me, so I figured there had to be a product solution to this. So here's what I came up with.
Anna Filou@anna_0x · Tech Geek, Web Designer
@raydawg88 hahaha that's great! Read the Medium article as well, you're awesome :)
Ray HernandezMaker@raydawg88 · Creative Director - Product Maker - Dad
@anna_0x Thanks so so much! Hopefully someone gets some use out of it. It was really fun to make.
Anna Filou@anna_0x · Tech Geek, Web Designer
@raydawg88 for me it's useless as I mostly work alone but I've worked in environments where people are pushed to work all the damn time, so I see the utility here! Very smart.
Ray HernandezMaker@raydawg88 · Creative Director - Product Maker - Dad
@anna_0x Yeah that's another benefit of being able to customize your own icon for the "updating" screen. You can just make it your lock screen and watch dancing pandas jump around on a black screen 😉
erikig@erikig · Freelancer
@raydawg88 The product is great but isn't it better to help her figure out how to resolve some of her anxiety and earn the respect of her colleagues, maybe even take her breaks with them?
Kendrick Burks@kburks · Video Production
Man, this is great! I work in an open office and always have nosey work people looking at my screen. This is perfect for when I need to start my creative juices flowing or a food break.
Ray HernandezMaker@raydawg88 · Creative Director - Product Maker - Dad
@kburks Haha thanks! I need to add SNACK BREAKS to the features list.
Jennifer Wu@jennifer_wu1
Can't believe no one else did this already. It's simple, but makes so much sense.
Ray HernandezMaker@raydawg88 · Creative Director - Product Maker - Dad
@jennifer_wu1 Yeah when I was doing some research looking around, I was totally shocked that there wasn't something like this already. Well...now there is 😃
Beau@beaulebens · Code Wrangler, Automattic
Thanks Ray! I need a break.
Ray HernandezMaker@raydawg88 · Creative Director - Product Maker - Dad
@beaulebens You're welcome! Glad I could finally build something that helps you take a break at your home office 😉 Is that your way of saying that your wife has been judging you?
Raghav Arora@raghav_arora · Developer, KIT
So now my employer won't catch me playing minesweeper. Awesome!
Ray HernandezMaker@raydawg88 · Creative Director - Product Maker - Dad
@raghav_arora Minesweeper?!? Kickin it old school...love it!
Raghav Arora@raghav_arora · Developer, KIT
@raydawg88 Haha yes. Perfect 5 minute breaks. The only catch is you should have a mouse handy as trackpads take away all the fun!
