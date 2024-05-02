Launches
Increase sales and visibility with blockchain affiliation

Payment Required
Promote your product with affiliate and referral marketing. Create campaigns and reward your affiliates with crypto. Turn every user into a sales driving force spreading the word about your brand
Launched in
SaaS
Blockchain
Affiliate marketing
 by
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Canny
Canny
2,891 upvotes
It's perfect for keeping track of feature requests and bug reports, making product development more user-focused. I use Canny to directly engage with my user base and prioritize updates
Vercel
Vercel
617 upvotes
what can we say about Vercel that has not already been said? Impossible to do this without your platform. It's ideal for quickly getting websites live with optimal performance.
ShipFast
932 upvotes
To be honest, I have not used it yet, but I will. But Marc Lou's ideas represented in this project have really helped to develop the right mindset
About this launch
was hunted by
Junqueror
in SaaS, Blockchain, Affiliate marketing. Made by
Junqueror
. Featured on May 6th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is BreadCrumbs's first launch.
