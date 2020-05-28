Deals
Brave Together
Private and unlimited video calling by Brave.
Web App
Productivity
+ 1
Brave Together is a private video conference tool that you can use to call with your friends and colleagues. Nothing that you say or type in the service is logged or saved.
Featured
34 minutes ago
Discussion
No reviews yet
Joaquin Gonzalez
Hunter
Brave takes on Zoom, Meet, Skype and many more with private video calls. Will you make the switch from your current solution?
16 hours ago
