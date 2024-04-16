Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
How to post?
Sign in
This is the latest launch from Brave Private Browser
See Brave Private Browser’s 16 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Brave Search
Brave Search
Brave Search’s AI-powered answer engine
Visit
Upvote 33
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
With Brave Search, you get real answers, faster. AI-powered answers to almost any question, in addition to a list of links. Brave delivers results from its own, built-from-scratch index. No secret methods or algorithms.
Launched in
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
Search
by
Brave Private Browser
Ritual
Ad
AI-powered problem-solving engine, Amazon style narratives
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Brave Private Browser
The browser that rethinks the web.
213
reviews
712
followers
Follow for updates
Brave Search by
Brave Private Browser
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Search
. Made by
Rémi Berson
,
Subu Sathyanarayana
,
Erik Larsson
,
Martin Velchevski
,
Michele Ferri
and
Hilarree Wong
. Featured on April 18th, 2024.
Brave Private Browser
is rated
4.8/5 ★
by 209 users. It first launched on January 20th, 2016.
Upvotes
33
Comments
5
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report