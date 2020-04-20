Brandfetch for Sketch
Pull any brand asset into Sketch
Discussion
Edouard T.
Once again, the team at Brandfetch is facilitating the work of designers, this time directly in Sketch! I encourage you all to install the Brandfetch plugin, it removes the friction of having to leave Sketch to find brand assets. You save time and are no longer disrupted in your workflow. You should also take a look at their personalization API which enables to gather brand assets from any company. It's available on their website at https://brandfetch.io/personaliz....
Hey everyone, Following the success of our Figma plugin, a lot of people wanted Brandfetch to be compatible with other platforms. Today we are excited to announce the launch of our Sketch plugin 🎉 We believe designers spend too much time doing work about work, and not enough time designing and we hope to change that by making brands accessible. We love the design community and hope this plugin will be a timer-saver! Let us know what you think ✌️
I am using Brandfetch for Chrome , super helpful to make sure I am using the right brand asset. This plugin for Sketch is a must have!
