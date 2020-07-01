Brandfetch
This is a fantastic search engine that will help you fetch any company's brand asset. Whether you are a designer, developer or blogger, I am sure you will find value in this new tool. And don't forget to claim your company page!
Hi PH! At Brandfetch our mission is to make brands accessible, and today we are taking a big step toward that goal by launching a brand search engine 🎉 Whether you're a designer, a developer, work in media, or are a sales professional Brandfetch will save you an enormous amount of time, by getting you up-to-date brand assets for any company. The best part is that results are fetched in real-time, meaning it even works for your local mom and pop store! As design and collaboration are becoming one, and work is increasingly done in a wide array of different tools, we see a future where your assets are easily accessible in a single source of truth and follow you wherever you go. For now feel free to claim your brand, you'll not only get a verified badge next to your brand's name but will also be accessible through our growing plugin ecosystem https://brandfetch.io/plugins. Our roadmap is packed, and we can't wait to share more, let us know what you think!
