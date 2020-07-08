Brandfetch for Canva
Bring logos into Canva
Discussion
Olivier Hamel
After Sketch, Figma, and Adobe, the team at Brandfetch is facilitating the work of designers directly in Canva! Check the Canva <> Brandfetch plugin, you no longer have to leave Canva to get brand logos to create amazing design. It is a huge time saver for everyone and the logos are always up-to-date.
Hi PH! After a week launching Brandfetch we are excited to bring our Canva integration to the world 🎉 Given the massive number of users creating designs on Canva, our plugin will save tens of thousands of hours by fetching the up-to-date logos of any brands. The Canva team has been fantastic to work with, we are grateful to be part of the launch of the Canva apps platform at their office! Let us know what you think
