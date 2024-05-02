Launches
This is the latest launch from Braintrust
See Braintrust’s previous launch →
Braintrust AIR
Braintrust AIR
The world's first AI recruiter
Braintrust AIR - the first end-to-end AI recruiter. Experience end to end AI assisted recruiting: job description generation, matching, screening, and now interviewing.
Launched in
Hiring
Artificial Intelligence
Tech
by
Braintrust
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Aws Lambda
103 upvotes
Model training, generation, hosting - indespensable tool for AI inside companies like ours.
Figma
16,113 upvotes
Beautiful visuals, ux key to our collaboration process.
JIRA
81 upvotes
Keeps our teams tracking, insync and clear on the next steps.
Braintrust
The First User-Owned Talent Network
1
review
23
followers
Braintrust AIR by
Braintrust
was hunted by
Elena Luneva
in
Hiring
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Tech
. Made by
Elena Luneva
,
Nasser Khan
,
Mary Sempowicz
,
Joseph Varanese
,
Bo
and
Adam Jackson
. Featured on May 3rd, 2024.
Braintrust
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. It first launched on December 1st, 2021.
