This is the latest launch from Braintrust
See Braintrust’s previous launch
Braintrust AIR

The world's first AI recruiter

Free
Braintrust AIR - the first end-to-end AI recruiter. Experience end to end AI assisted recruiting: job description generation, matching, screening, and now interviewing.
Launched in
Hiring
Artificial Intelligence
Tech
 by
Braintrust
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Aws Lambda
Aws Lambda
103 upvotes
Model training, generation, hosting - indespensable tool for AI inside companies like ours.
Figma
Figma
16,113 upvotes
Beautiful visuals, ux key to our collaboration process.
JIRA
JIRA
81 upvotes
Keeps our teams tracking, insync and clear on the next steps.
About this launch
Braintrust
BraintrustThe First User-Owned Talent Network
1 review
23
followers
Braintrust AIR by
Braintrust
was hunted by
Elena Luneva
in Hiring, Artificial Intelligence, Tech. Made by
Elena Luneva
,
Nasser Khan
,
Mary Sempowicz
,
Joseph Varanese
,
Bo
and
Adam Jackson
. Featured on May 3rd, 2024.
Braintrust
is rated 5/5 by 1 user. It first launched on December 1st, 2021.
