Brainner
Brainner
Automate resume screening with AI
Save Time, Hire Faster and Enhance Accuracy: Our AI-driven resume screening tool sorts candidates based on your personalized criteria, saving recruiters and startups founders up to 40 hours of manual work per month in the recruitment process.
Launched in
Hiring
Artificial Intelligence
Human Resources
by
Brainner
About this launch
Brainner
Automate Resume screening with AI
123
followers
Brainner by
Brainner
was hunted by
Rohan Chaubey
in
Hiring
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Human Resources
Made by
Ignacio Iglesias Raggio
,
Guillermo Gette
and
Federico Grinblat
. Featured on January 23rd, 2024.
Brainner
is not rated yet. This is Brainner's first launch.
