Braimix: for the first time, people from all over the world can hire Cuban professionals. We do many amazing things:
- Direct customer support 24/7 for free
- Certified freelancers
- Picked by hand
Come to Braimix and be part of the family and meet some Cubans along the way. But, why contract services with us? We do it EZ, fun and professional.
Reviews
Discussion
Camilo OteroMaker@camilo_otero · CFO at Braimix
It is the best project of our lives so far. We have put blood, sweat and tears into it. We are really hopeful that the web will be great for many people.
Rancel RuanaMaker@rancelr · CEO and Founder at www.Braimix.com
Hi guys, I'm the CEO of Braimix, we are a Cuban startup that have launched a couple of weeks ago and we already have 300 Cuban freelancers with us. We would love to have comments from you!!!!
