Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Box Breathing Buddy
Box Breathing Buddy
Calm your mind in between tabs
Visit
Upvote 28
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Practice box breathing to reduce stress and improve focus when opening a new tab in Chrome. Each time you open a new tab (if you're like me that's too often!), you're guided through a calming box breathing session - helping you reset and refocus.
Launched in
Browser Extensions
Chrome Extensions
Health & Fitness
+1 by
Box Breathing Buddy
About this launch
Box Breathing Buddy
Calm your mind in between tabs. Breathe. Relax. Reset.
0
reviews
27
followers
Follow for updates
Box Breathing Buddy by
Box Breathing Buddy
was hunted by
Eric Rems
in
Browser Extensions
,
Chrome Extensions
,
Health & Fitness
. Made by
Eric Rems
. Featured on September 6th, 2024.
Box Breathing Buddy
is not rated yet. This is Box Breathing Buddy 's first launch.
Upvotes
28
Comments
11
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report