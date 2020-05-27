Botsify Video Call Support

  1. Home
Botsify introduces video calls for better customer support

Video calling is super easy, Just click on the video icon located in live chat area and your customer will get the video link. By clicking the link video call will start in chat widget. Happy Calling!
Increase Website Engagement with Botsify's Video Call feature - BotsifyWebsite engagement is quite important for the online business owners to stand out in the crowd as in this online business world we have lots of competitors to face off.Video calls can be the solution that glues the fragmented customer journey together.
Discussion
Usama
Usama
🥳🥳Thank you product hunters.🥳🥳 We are excited to launch the video call support for your website customer support. Our hybrid technology lets the chatbot take over your website customer support and then if needed the request can be transferred to your human agent who will takeover the conversation and do the video calling with customers in real-time. Do try this, and yeah! keep upvoting :)
Uzair Nouman
Uzair Nouman
I have been looking for this feature for a long time. I will give it a try definitely!
Dima Braven
Dima Braven
Build intelligent virtual assistants for your websites, facebook pages, and messaging apps.
