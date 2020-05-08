Botsify FAQ Chatbot

Discussion
1 Review
Usama
Maker
Hey ProductHunt community! 🖐️🖐️🖐️ We are so glad to present you the automatic chatbot creation tool by Botsify. Now you can give your website's FAQ page Link and Botsify will make the chatbot for you within 5 minutes. 🔥NO CODING, NO NEED TO ADD ALL QUESTION AND ANSWERS Manually. 🔥 It all happens automagically. We know similar tools exist before, but we wanted to give it a try, and see how everyone reacts and thing about this feature. 😃 Most importantly, it's free to try it with your own website look and feel 🖥️. Just click the "Demo" link you get in your email to see how it looks and feels on your own website.
