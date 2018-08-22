Botsify Automatic Website Chatbot Builder

Turn your website content into a chatbot in seconds with Botsify Automatic Chatbot Builder, which reads your website content and takes out the questions and answers which your users might ask your chatbot
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
Usama Maker@usamanoman · VortechsInnovations
Today we are excited to launch automatic chatbot builder for websites! Yes, now no more wait to take a look at how your chatbot will work. We heard you and understood you pain that it takes a considerable amount of time in order to fill in all that data, and feed your chatbot with tons of FAQs you already have in your website. Now all you have to do is enter you website and we will automatically build the chatbot demo for you. Not that it build the chatbot, it present an ideal customer journey in seconds before even you sign up.
Upvote (2)Share·
⭐️
Alexander Smekhov@bitrewards · Managing Director
Congratulations with the launch, great tool 👍. Do you have plans to develop a tool for creating chatbots for messengers?
Upvote Share·
Usama Maker@usamanoman · VortechsInnovations
@bitrewards We already do that :) When you have crawl your website, you can get the same chatbot for your facebook messenger,, or you can even start from scratch.
Upvote (2)Share·