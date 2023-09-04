Products
Home
→
Product
→
BoringCashCow
BoringCashCow
Discover Boring Businesses that Quietly Rake in the Cash
In a world where innovation and cutting-edge technologies often dominate headlines, we saw an opportunity to champion the power of simplicity and traditional business practices.
Launched in
Tech
by
BoringCashCow
Surfsky
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"Hey, thanks for checking out BoringCashCow, please let us know what you think!"
The makers of BoringCashCow
About this launch
BoringCashCow by
was hunted by
David Maker
in
Tech
. Made by
David Maker
. Featured on September 6th, 2023.
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is BoringCashCow's first launch.
