Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
How to post?
Sign in
Home
→
Product
→
Boring Mattress
Ranked #20 for today
Boring Mattress
Escape mattress hell
Visit
Upvote 7
$50 Off
•
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Get a mattress that's better than it seems, at a price that makes sense. A 10-inch "hybrid" mattress - foam and springs for a medium-firm feel. Comfortable and supportive. Buy it, sleep on it, and forget about it.
Launched in
Health & Fitness
Home
by
Boring Mattress
About this launch
Boring Mattress
Escape Mattress Hell
0
reviews
7
followers
Follow for updates
Boring Mattress by
Boring Mattress
was hunted by
Daehee Park
in
Health & Fitness
,
Home
. Made by
Daehee Park
and
Corben Leo
. Featured on April 19th, 2024.
Boring Mattress
is not rated yet. This is Boring Mattress's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Comments
1
Day rank
#20
Week rank
#99
Report