Home
Product
boring button
Click the button to be served randomness from the web
Visit
Upvote 81
Bored? I am Bored! Press the RED Bored Button™. Instant gratification to kill boredom. We'll take you through the world of internet madness (videos, games, apps and websites).
Free
Launch tags:
Board Games
Funny
Games
Meet the team
About this launch
boring button
Bang the button for endless fun—never be bored again!
81
Points
8
Comments
Day Rank
Week Rank
boring button by
was hunted by
Vaibhav Kalra
in
Board Games
Funny
Games
. Made by
Vaibhav Kalra
and
Manav
. Featured on February 6th, 2025.
is not rated yet. This is boring button's first launch.