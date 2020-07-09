  1. Home
  2.  → Bootstrap 5 Alpha

Bootstrap 5 Alpha

Build fast, responsive sites with the latest Bootstrap

The latest release of the world’s most popular front-end open source toolkit, featuring Sass variables and mixins, responsive grid system, extensive prebuilt components, and powerful JavaScript plugins.
Bootstrap 5 alpha!Bootstrap 5's very first alpha has arrived! We've been working hard for several months to refine the work we started in v4, and while we're feeling great about our progress, there's still even more to do.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
4 Reviews5.0/5
Dawid
Hunter
Hey y'all! :) Bootstrap has released the long-awaited alpha version of Bootstrap 5 three weeks ago (June 16, 2020). This is the effect of what they've been working hard for several months to refine the work they started in v4. There is a long list of changes that were presented with the alpha version, but the most important and arousing the most emotions is the fact that Bootstrap no longer depends on jQuery and it drops support for Internet Explorer. Besides, here you find the summary of the most important changes: ➢ Switch to Vanilla JavaScript ➢ Improved grid system ➢ Improved documentation ➢ Improved modularity ➢ Improved forms ➢ New responsive font ➢ New utilities & helpers ➢ Easier customization & theming ➢ Lighter package ➢ New API available Breaking changes will continue up to our first beta & the next alpha should appear soon. You can track all changes on the Github project tracking table. Check what the Bootstrap team has prepared for this release. Cheers!
Upvote (4)Share
Jeremy Tadd
Finally no jQuery!
Upvote (2)Share
Filip Kappa
it seems that this time backwards compatibility is better thought than in the case of v3 also, respect for the bold move of abandoning ie11
Upvote (1)Share
Michal Szymanski
Bootstrap 5 is a game-changer. Dropping jquery and switching to vanilla js is a really big step. It's like a Return of the King!
UpvoteShare
Csaba Kissi
The title is misleading as this doesn't link to the product page itself.
UpvoteShare
Michal Szymanski
@csaba_kissi it leads to the summary, with the direct download button and tutorial, which seems much more comfortable. What's the problem? Is it too handy?
Upvote (2)Share
Csaba Kissi
@bfszymanski Ok man. So if I want to promote my own site I'll just write tutorials about projects of others and place download buttons on my own site. Then place newsletter subscription box below the download link 🤔. I'm daily member here but this is the first time I see this.
Upvote (1)Share
Michal Szymanski
@csaba_kissi I'm surprised because I very often see people taking someone else product (especially in open source world, and Bootstrap is MIT licensed), add extra work (like a tutorial, summary, additional tools etc) and this way provides and extra value. Everybody wins - the original product, the community and the addons. What's wrong with this?
UpvoteShare