Boosted Rev is a true blend of iconic design, vehicle-grade safety, and durability. We custom-built and manufactured every component, incorporating our proprietary powertrain technology to deliver the unbeatable performance and quality our riders expect.
Around the web
Boosted's rugged electric scooter is launching at $1,599Boosted, the maker of the electric skateboard Boosted Board, has unveiled its next mode of transportation: the electric scooter. Available for pre-order today, Boosted Rev costs $1,599 and is designed to be durable, fast, efficient up hills and safe. The Boosted Rev, which has been about 18 months ...
TechCrunch
Boosted's first electric scooter is a $1,599 vehicle built to conquer city streetsCalifornia company Boosted is known for its category-leading electric skateboards, but it's now ready to back up years of talking about branching out into other form factors. Today, the company announced the Boosted Rev, a $1,599 dual-motor electric scooter that matches Boosted's well-tested (and well-loved) electric drivetrain technology with a rugged frame meant to handle rides through basically every kind of rough terrain that a city can throw at a commuter.
The Verge
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Ryan HooverPro@rrhoover · Founder, Product Hunt
Everyone's building scooters! Can't wait to unveil the Product Hunt scooter.
Upvote (9)Share·
Andrew@andrew2
I'm happy to see the growth of electric scooters as a solution for last-mile city travel, but most of them are absurdly overpriced. Why on earth would someone drop nearly $2k on these when you can get Xiaomi's for $500?
Upvote (2)Share·
Cody@rdbrdd · Founder of Redbearded
@andrew2 Seriously! So many options and many times the exact same thing just unbranded being sold on amazon and aliexpress.
Upvote Share·
Rob Bye@robjbye · I build products and companies
@andrew2 Because it will be better made, last longer, and look better.
Upvote Share·
Akshay Tyagi@atodat · Writer. Entrepreneur.
That kind of money in India gets you an electric scooter. Like an actual scooter with seats. Check atherenergy.com
Upvote (1)Share·
Aaron O'LearyHunter@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Chef.
Boosted is here to dominate the scooter market now. Really though, very cool. Excited to see how this fares out
Upvote Share·
Antonio Martinez Baez@tono_mb · LORO Co-Founder
@sanjaydastoor Will the skip scooter fleet upgrade to these?
Upvote Share·
Sanjay DastoorMaker@sanjaydastoor · Co-founder, Boosted
@tono_mb There are different design requirements for a shared vs. owned vehicle.
Upvote Share·