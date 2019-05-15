Boosted's first electric scooter is a $1,599 vehicle built to conquer city streets

California company Boosted is known for its category-leading electric skateboards, but it's now ready to back up years of talking about branching out into other form factors. Today, the company announced the Boosted Rev, a $1,599 dual-motor electric scooter that matches Boosted's well-tested (and well-loved) electric drivetrain technology with a rugged frame meant to handle rides through basically every kind of rough terrain that a city can throw at a commuter.