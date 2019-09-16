Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Erik Dunteman
Maker
Hi everyone! I'm excited to do my first ever Product Hunt launch with Booste. Booste is inspired by my time as a Mechanical Engineering undergrad, when I'd hike through the Midwest winter snow in order to do my 3D Computer Aided Design (CAD) and Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) assignments in the engineering computer labs. I had tried to run the apps from my "laptop" which was more like a glorified tablet, and the experience was so painfully slow that I quickly gave up and did work on campus with my fellow students, often staying in the lab until the wee hours of the morning. I made Booste for the engineers and designers, students and freelancers, who need an easier way to run the apps they love.
UpvoteShare
Maker
We are slowly rolling product out in multiple cohorts, as features are added. Go to http://www.booste.io/request_acc... to get on the waitlist. DEAL: Include the code "PH-Launch" in the access request form, until October 1st, and get 50% off subscription through the end of 2020, a total value of $225.
Very interesting concept.
Maker