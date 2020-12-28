discussion
emreg
MakerGrowth @ Skyscanner
Hey Hunters! There's no doubt email marketing is certainly one of the most important aspects of a successful business. However, when it comes to building impactful email marketing campaigns, the copy has often be left to the last step to tackle and yet it’s one of the key conversion drivers of the total experience. I've had this struggle many times before with my personal projects. So... I wanted to create a library for email marketing campaigns with conversion-focused copies... With Boost CTOR you could find a variety of copy templates for different industries (E-commerce, SaaS, Travel, Content, Finance, Fashion etc) with subject lines, pre-headers, body copy and CTAs, specifically designed for your needs (for Welcome, Free Trial, Newsletters, Feedback, Account Upgrade, Anniversary, Announcement, Consent, Offer, Download, Thank you, Take a Tour, Survey, Service List etc.) This is V0.1 at the moment. Will add new industries and different email programs going forward. Cheers.
