  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Boomerangme
Boomerangme

Boomerangme

Loyalty platform designed for agencies

Boomerangme is a Loyalty SaaS business in the box. Upsell tool for agencies. We help to get additional recurring income from existing customers by offering Loyalty as a Service.
Launched in Marketing, SaaS, Tech by
Boomerangme
About this launch
Boomerangme - Loyalty platform designed for agencies
117
followers
Boomerangme by
Boomerangme
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in Marketing, SaaS, Tech. Made by
Mike Inishev
,
Alex Ko
,
Alex Dmitriev
,
Andrew
,
Александр Бондаренко
and
Daria
. Featured on September 22nd, 2022.
Boomerangme
Boomerangme is rated 5/5 by 2 users. This is Boomerangme's first launch.
112
30
#5
#39