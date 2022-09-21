Products
Home
→
Product
→
Boomerangme
Ranked #5 for today
Boomerangme
Loyalty platform designed for agencies
Visit
Upvote 112
55% OFF
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Boomerangme is a Loyalty SaaS business in the box. Upsell tool for agencies. We help to get additional recurring income from existing customers by offering Loyalty as a Service.
Launched in
Marketing
,
SaaS
,
Tech
by
Boomerangme
2
reviews
117
followers
Follow for updates
Boomerangme by
Boomerangme
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Marketing
,
SaaS
,
Tech
. Made by
Mike Inishev
,
Alex Ko
,
Alex Dmitriev
,
Andrew
,
Александр Бондаренко
and
Daria
. Featured on September 22nd, 2022.
Boomerangme
is rated
5/5 ★
by 2 users. This is Boomerangme's first launch.
Upvotes
112
Comments
30
Day rank
#5
Week rank
#39
