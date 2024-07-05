Launches
Easily track your business expenses and revenues

Bye-bye, financial headaches 👋🏻 Booky makes tracking business finances a breeze! Organize income and expenses fuss-free. Your data? Encrypted and secret. Your wallet? Happy. Perfect for entrepreneurs who'd rather hustle than juggle numbers.
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Svelte
Milanote
Booky by
Booky
was hunted by
Roxanne Boutin
in GitHub, Finance, Accounting. Made by
Roxanne Boutin
and
Guillaume Bernier
. Featured on July 14th, 2024.
Booky
is not rated yet. This is Booky's first launch.
