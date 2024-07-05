Launches
Booky
Booky
Easily track your business expenses and revenues
Bye-bye, financial headaches 👋🏻 Booky makes tracking business finances a breeze! Organize income and expenses fuss-free. Your data? Encrypted and secret. Your wallet? Happy. Perfect for entrepreneurs who'd rather hustle than juggle numbers.
Launched in
GitHub
Finance
Accounting
+1 by
Booky
Booky
Easily track your business expenses and revenues
Booky by
Booky
was hunted by
Roxanne Boutin
in
GitHub
,
Finance
,
Accounting
. Made by
Roxanne Boutin
and
Guillaume Bernier
. Featured on July 14th, 2024.
Booky
is not rated yet. This is Booky's first launch.
Upvotes 36
36
Comments 7
7
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
