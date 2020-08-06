BooksInAction by Mentorist

Discussion
Greg Swierad
Maker
👋 Hello Product Hunters! 📖 Story All non-fiction is educational. But the true value of knowledge is found when you put it into practice. In the words of Dale Carnegie: “Knowledge isn't power until it is applied.” We make it easier for you to apply the greatest concepts, ideas, and strategies in your life and business. 🚀 What is BooksInAction BooksInAction summarizes bestsellers in business, leadership, and personal development. But most importantly, it presents you with actionable steps to apply the knowledge where you need it most. Currently, 11,000 people use BooksInAction. 💰 Revenue We offer tons of value for free. All of our book summaries are completely for free. They are much better than other summaries (because we focus on quality, not quantity). Also, three actions from each book are free. So, there are over 300 skills that you can work on without a subscription. If you want to have access to all the actions, there is a subscription option. Our subscription costs are much lower than other apps in this category—less than $50 per year (or $10 per month). 👉 Features ✅ Explore more than 200 bestsellers in 11 genres ✅ Read comprehensive summaries ✅ Discover carefully compiled action lists for active learning ✅ Curate a list of your favorite books ✅ Visualize your progress ✅ Set daily or weekly reminders to complete your actions ✅ Easily return to unfinished actions and chapters ✅ Collect points for completing activities ✅ Earn badges and attain new user levels ✅ Vote for the next book or app 🛠 Making We don’t have an office; we work fully remotely. In fact, some of us have another full-time job. Technology: iOS and Android apps are native (Swift and Java/Kotlin). The backend is in Django/Python and Firebase. 💖 Thanks Thank you all for your support and the great reviews on AppStore and GooglePlay.
