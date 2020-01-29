Discussion
After some decent time developing this project I'm really happy to finally release Bookshare. I've actually had this idea when I was gifting my mum a book for Christmas last year - which she unfortunately already had in her shelf. So I was wondering why there is no easy solution to see which books your friends and family have, not just for not gifting the same book again - also for borrowing books you would love to read. That's how Bookshare was born. Feel free to leave some feedback... Looking forward to hear what you think! :)
