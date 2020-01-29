  1. Home
Bookshare makes it easy to see what your friends or family are reading - simply connect with them via Bookshare and you see what books they have read, which they book are interested in or which ones they added to their wishlist.
Simon
Maker
After some decent time developing this project I'm really happy to finally release Bookshare. I've actually had this idea when I was gifting my mum a book for Christmas last year - which she unfortunately already had in her shelf. So I was wondering why there is no easy solution to see which books your friends and family have, not just for not gifting the same book again - also for borrowing books you would love to read. That's how Bookshare was born. Feel free to leave some feedback... Looking forward to hear what you think! :)
Ali Rajool
Sounds good Simon, Way to go
