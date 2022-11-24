Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
This is the latest launch from Most Recommended Books
See Most Recommended Books’s 9 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Books Billionaires Read
Books Billionaires Read
What the 1% of the 1% recommend
Visit
Upvote 151
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Since we have the reading lists of 600+ really successful people, the question we get asked most often is "but what do the MOST successful read?" This list is the answer.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Startup Books
,
Books
by
Most Recommended Books
Asana
Ad
The work management platform for teams
About this launch
Most Recommended Books
Find The Best Book Recommendations!
54
reviews
505
followers
Follow for updates
Books Billionaires Read by
Most Recommended Books
was hunted by
Richard Reis
in
Productivity
,
Startup Books
,
Books
. Made by
Richard Reis
and
Anurag Ramdasan
. Featured on November 25th, 2022.
Most Recommended Books
is rated
4.7/5 ★
by 45 users. It first launched on May 25th, 2019.
Upvotes
151
Comments
32
Day rank
#5
Week rank
#40
Report