Mark Velmiskin
Maker
Hi, Product Hunters! 😊 We’ve released our WordPress Appointment Booking and Scheduling system. Booknetic is the best, the easiest and the most oriented WordPress Booking plugin ever. Recurring payment, form builder, multi-level category system and so many options will make customers happy. Booknetic which easy to install and use, has a modern UI / UX interface and is ideal for booking of any kind of appointments. With customizable templates, form-builder, multiple category level, and other settings, you can fully customize your booking system to your business. Booknetic will fully automate the interaction with potential customers, help them to service to the employee, single and recurring payment, real-time SMS reminders both for the customer and employee for canceled or rescheduled appointments. Have a great day! P.S. We’re open to getting all feedbacks and comments from you.
