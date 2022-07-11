Products
Bookmarker for Notion
Ranked #7 for today
Bookmarker for Notion
Eye-candy bookmarks straight into Notion
Unlock a new way of saving content into your Notion workspace, with candid URL previews which adapt to the content. Save anything from images, text extracts, articles, and much more!
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
,
Notion
by
Bookmarker for Notion
About this launch
0
reviews
11
followers
Follow for updates
was hunted by
Ben Lang
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
,
Notion
Made by
Martin Ganón (MartinThePM)
,
Alejandro Mizraji
,
Giancarlo Vanoni
,
Romina Rodríguez
,
Sebastián Rivero
,
Agustín Rostagnol
and
Over
Featured on July 14th, 2022.
Upvotes
12
Comments
5
Daily rank
#7
Weekly rank
#80
