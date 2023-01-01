Products
Home
→
Product
→
Bookmarker
Ranked #13 for today
Bookmarker
Minimalistic bookmark manager
Bookmarker is a clean and minimalistic bookmark manager that works on any device and at any size. Bookmarker is designed for people who use different devices on different systems. Bookmarker helps you focus on your bookmarks and manage them easily.
Launched in
Productivity
by
Bookmarker
About this launch
Bookmarker
Minimalistic Bookmark Manager
3
reviews
5
followers
Follow for updates
Bookmarker by
Bookmarker
was hunted by
Gabriel
in
Productivity
. Made by
Gabriel
. Featured on January 1st, 2023.
Bookmarker
is rated
5/5 ★
by 3 users. This is Bookmarker's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Comments
3
Day rank
#13
Week rank
#177
