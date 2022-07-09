Products
Bookmarker
Ranked #6 for today
Bookmarker
Use bookmarks instantly without leaving the browser tab
Visit
Upvote 5
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Bookmarker is a free tool that lets you bookmark web pages and use them productively in the instant you need without leaving the tab.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
,
Tech
by
Bookmarker
About this launch
Bookmarker
Using bookmarks has never been this productive
0
reviews
4
followers
Follow for updates
Bookmarker by
Bookmarker
was hunted by
Basharath
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
,
Tech
. Made by
Basharath
. Featured on July 16th, 2022.
Bookmarker
is not rated yet. This is Bookmarker's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Comments
4
Daily rank
#6
Weekly rank
#148
