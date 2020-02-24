Booklets.io
Hey everyone! I'm Abhinav, one of the makers of Booklets.io A few months back, I noticed a trend on Instagram and LinkedIn where creators were creating "micro-blogs" in the form of carousel posts. Some of my favourite designers had started sharing their learning process on Instagram, and I was finding tremendous value in it! However, over time it got hard for me to keep track of interesting posts and easily search and look-up older ones. I created this website as an aggregation of these "micro-blogs' aka booklets, categorised them by topic and made them searchable. One of the problems self-taught designers, marketers and creators face is that online courses are useful only if you know exactly what you need to learn and want to explore DEPTH. But while starting out, often you don't know how vast the topic is. With my interviews with early users, I've found a lot of them using Booklets to explore the BREADTH of an industry before they decide to start learning. So far, I've seen a tremendous response from the community with Booklets.io becoming a bookmarked site to easily look up and reference for learning material. This has also helped the creators on the site spread the learnings, sell their products and grow their audience. With future iterations of the site, I want to explore how bite-sized learning as a format can be pushed even further in different fields. This is the first iteration of the site, looking forward to your feedback on how I can improve it!
