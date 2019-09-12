Bookcademy
Daniel Morales
It’s not about how many books you read per year, it’s about how many of them you put into practice! This is only for serious readers that not just read a book instead study the book! Each non-fiction book is a masterpiece where you can learn from the best. Why just read and throw the trash when you can read and apply? Publishers are concerned about the amount of books sales, you need to be worried about how many of them you remember and apply. Speed reading, audiobooks, and summaries are an error of concept. It's for lazy people! You can’t capture the essence of the book with speed reading, audiobooks or summaries. You need to read the complete book, maybe fewer books per year, but above that put them into practice and get ROI from them! I always had a problem with non-fiction books. It’s not easy to put them into practice. I’m always taking notes, trying to challenge myself with quizzes, making summaries, highlighting it and trying to remember everything. I know, I'm a geek, but it's the best way to learn a lot without going to college. I launched Bookcademy to solve my problem, and probably you are just like me. I turn books into a course, where you can challenge your knowledge with quizzes, notes, activities, use cases, projects, summaries and so on. Each course is a fun, useful and practical way to learn.
