Simone Montalto
During the development of Book Track, I wanted to focus a lot on ease of use, creating an app that fully integrates with the operating system in terms of user experience and UI. I would be very pleased if you tried it and told me what you think. Some features of the app: - Add books searching by title, author or ISBN, scanning the bar code or inserting it manually (you can scan the cover to add it to the description) - Book Track provides two lists to manage your books: the "Library" and the "Wish List" - Synchronized library on all your devices with iCloud - Export your library in CSV and/or PDF - Dark Mode
