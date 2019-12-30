  1. Home
Book Track

Keep track the books you've purchased or would like to buy

Easily manage your library with Book Track. You can add a new book by searching for it by title, author or ISBN, by scanning the barcode or by entering it manually. The collection is synchronized on all the devices connected to your Apple account via iCloud.
Simone Montalto
Simone Montalto
Maker
During the development of Book Track, I wanted to focus a lot on ease of use, creating an app that fully integrates with the operating system in terms of user experience and UI. I would be very pleased if you tried it and told me what you think. Some features of the app: - Add books searching by title, author or ISBN, scanning the bar code or inserting it manually (you can scan the cover to add it to the description) - Book Track provides two lists to manage your books: the "Library" and the "Wish List" - Synchronized library on all your devices with iCloud - Export your library in CSV and/or PDF - Dark Mode
