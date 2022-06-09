Products
Ranked #16 for today
Bolder
Influencer tech platform built for sustainable brands
Stats
We're here to help sustainable brands build honest relationships with creators based on their values and demographics. We give our customers a personalized service and take care of every single detail throughout the process
Launched in
Marketing
,
Green Tech
,
Influencer marketing
by
Bolder
About this launch
Bolder by
Bolder
was hunted by
Magdalena Favereau
in
Marketing
,
Green Tech
,
Influencer marketing
. Made by
Magdalena Favereau
. Featured on June 10th, 2022.
Bolder
is not rated yet. This is Bolder's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Daily rank
#16
Weekly rank
#56
Report